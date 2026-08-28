Ashwin disappointed with Rishabh Pant's performance in SL Tests
What's the story
Ravichandran Ashwin has expressed his disappointment with Rishabh Pant's recent performances during India's two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which ended 1-0 in India's favor. Despite scoring 168 runs in two matches, including two half-centuries, Ashwin isn't satisfied with the wicket-keeper's overall contribution. In a video on his YouTube channel 'Ash Ki Baat,' the former Indian off-spinner said that his expectations from Pant have not been met yet.
Team dynamics
'When you have the game in your hand...'
Ashwin stressed the importance of high-risk options in a team's strategy, saying "My expectation from Rishabh Pant hasn't been fulfilled till now. I am very sorry. When you have the game in your hand, these are all statements: 'That's how Rishabh plays.' It is about what your team needs."
He also highlighted that while Pant's contributions during Australia's Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21 were significant, other players like Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar also played crucial roles in India's victories.
Equal treatment
Pant needs to shoulder more responsibility, says Ashwin
Ashwin also criticized the management for giving special treatment to certain players, including Pant.
"Don't give one player special treatment. This once-in-a-generation player backing, then give it to everyone," said the veteran.
The former spinner wants Pant to shoulder more responsibility and make better decisions on the field.
"(Virender) Sehwag and (Adam) Gilchrist played high brand of cricket, but these two don't get edged out while dancing down to Marco Jansen when your team is trailing by 500 runs. Don't place these marketing lines in front of me ever again," he added.
Stats
Pant owns third-most Test sixes
In the series opener against the Lankans, Pant became the first Indian to complete 100 sixes in Test cricket.
Pant, with 102 big hits, is now only behind England's Ben Stokes (138) and New Zealand's Brendon McCullum (107) in terms of Test maximums.
Pant has also been a prolific run-scorer for India, amassing 3,725 runs across 52 matches at an average of 43.82.
His eight centuries speak volumes about his ability to anchor innings despite the challenges of the format (50s: 21).