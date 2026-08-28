Ashwin disappointed with Rishabh Pant's performance in SL Tests

Ashwin also criticized the management for giving special treatment to certain players, including Pant.

"Don't give one player special treatment. This once-in-a-generation player backing, then give it to everyone," said the veteran.

The former spinner wants Pant to shoulder more responsibility and make better decisions on the field.

"(Virender) Sehwag and (Adam) Gilchrist played high brand of cricket, but these two don't get edged out while dancing down to Marco Jansen when your team is trailing by 500 runs. Don't place these marketing lines in front of me ever again," he added.