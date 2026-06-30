'Distraction for the team': Ben Stokes's retirement timing slammed
What's the story
Former England captain Andrew Strauss has criticized the timing of Ben Stokes's retirement from international cricket. The all-rounder announced his decision to bow out on Day 4 of the third and final Test against New Zealand, a move that Strauss believes was a "distraction" for his team. Notably, England had to chase 373 runs with a day to go. Strauss suggested that such announcements should ideally be made before or after a match rather than in the middle of one.
Team focus
Strauss shares his views
Speaking to Fox Sports, Strauss stressed that during a match, the team's performance should be the main focus. "Everyone has the right to bow out on their own terms, and no one has earned that more than Ben," he said. However, he added that announcing such decisions before or after a game would be more sensible. "When you are in the middle of a match, the only thing that matters is the performance of the team," Strauss reiterated.
Announcement effects
Stokes informed his teammates on Day 4
Stokes broke the news to his teammates on Day 4 of the series decider at Trent Bridge. A public announcement was made during the afternoon session while he was bowling. The captain received a standing ovation from the crowd and immediately repaid their adoration with a wicket off his very next ball. However, Strauss wasn't convinced that this whole thing was orchestrated, considering England's struggle to avoid defeat.
Game impact
Stokes's aggressive approach raises eyebrows
Post his retirement announcement, Stokes bowled a long 11-over spell in the third innings and opened the batting in the fourth. He attempted to hit the first two deliveries he faced, falling over while attempting a switch hit off the second. This aggressive approach wasn't likely to save England from a defeat. The team still sticks to its aggressive "Bazball" strategy, but Stokes seemed more focused on an ending that never came.
Retirement
Retirement on disappointing note
Stokes's international career ended on a disappointing note as England perished for 212 while chasing 373 at Trent Bridge. They lost the three-match series 2-1. The all-rounder had missed the second Test after being dropped from the squad for breaking the team curfew and being involved in a nightclub brawl with pacer Gus Atkinson. Despite his absence, Stokes remains one of England's most celebrated cricketers.