'Distraction for the team': Ben Stokes's retirement timing slammed

Team focus

Strauss shares his views

Speaking to Fox Sports, Strauss stressed that during a match, the team's performance should be the main focus. "Everyone has the right to bow out on their own terms, and no one has earned that more than Ben," he said. However, he added that announcing such decisions before or after a game would be more sensible. "When you are in the middle of a match, the only thing that matters is the performance of the team," Strauss reiterated.