Did Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq fake his injury? Stuart Broad claims
What's the story
Former England fast bowler Stuart Broad has questioned the credibility of Pakistan batter Imam-ul-Haq's calf injury, suggesting the Pakistan opener may have been faking it. Imam was ruled out of the second Test against England at Lord's after sustaining the injury while fielding on Day 1. The incident came shortly after he dropped two crucial catches. Here are further details.
Controversy details
Controversy surrounding Imam's injury
After being treated by Pakistan's medical team, Imam was officially ruled out of the match the next day. His absence left Pakistan one batter short for the rest of the game.
However, on Day 4, he was seen on the Lord's sidelines with his injured calf taped up and appeared to be limping while practicing batting.
Reports from within the Pakistan camp suggested that Imam could bat in dire need during the second innings.
Criticism
Broad questions imam's actions
Broad was not impressed with Imam's actions and questioned why he would practice in front of the crowd and cameras if his injury was serious enough to rule him out of the Test.
Speaking on Sky Sports, he said, "You can do that inside the indoor school without anyone seeing, don't have to come wearing shorts and tape and hobble around like that."
Broad's comments were also backed by former Australia opener David Warner.
Past incidents
Concerns raised by former Pakistan chief selector
Broad's comments have added to the controversy surrounding Imam's injury, especially after former Pakistan batter and chief selector Mohammad Wasim raised concerns over his injury-related issues.
Wasim recalled an incident from 2022 when Pakistan's physiotherapist warned him about a possible injury-related development involving Imam before any official announcement had been made.