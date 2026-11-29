Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur sink 10-man Sunderland 2-0: Key stats
What's the story
Tottenham Hotspur secured a comfortable 2-0 victory over 10-man Sunderland in their latest Premier League encounter. The match saw James Maddison score both goals for Spurs, including one directly from a corner kick. The win marks Tottenham's fifth victory in their last six matches, while Sunderland remain stuck in the relegation zone. Here are further details and stats from this Matchweek 12 clash.
Match dynamics
Meunier shown red card for late tackle on Omar Marmoush
Sunderland's Thomas Meunier was shown a red card in the 12th minute for a late tackle on Omar Marmoush.
Initially booked with yellow, VAR intervened and referee Peter Bankes upgraded the punishment to a straight red card.
With the player sent off, Sunderland were on the back foot and Spurs went on to capitalize.
Goal highlights
Maddison's brace secures victory for Spurs
Despite making six changes from their previous match, Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi retained Maddison in the starting lineup.
The 30-year-old opened the scoring in the 35th minute with a clever close-range finish from Andy Robertson's cross.
He then made history by becoming the first Spurs player to score directly from a corner in Premier League history, doubling their lead in the 70th minute.
Points table
Sunderland remain in relegation zone; Spurs are placed 8th
The defeat against Tottenham means Sunderland remain the lowest-scoring team in the Premier League this season with just eight goals.
Sunderland are placed 18th with 9 points from 12 matches (W2 D3 L7).
They will be looking to turn their fortunes around in upcoming matches against Liverpool and Newcastle United.
Meanwhile, Tottenham's win took them up to eighth position, just three points off a top-five spot.
Roberto De Zebri's men have 18 points on board (W5 D3 L4).
Information
Here are the match stats
From 7 attempts, the Black Cats had one shot on target. Spurs had four shots on target from 10 attempts. In terms of touches in the opposition box, Spurs (35) bossed the show against Sunderland (10). Spurs had 76.3% ball possession and completed 668 passes.
Do you know?
Maddison races to 59 Premier League goals
In 8 Premier League games this season, Maddison now owns three goals. Overall, the former Leicester City player has raced to 59 Premier League goals (A48) from 233 appearances.