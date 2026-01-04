Tottenham held 1-1 by Sunderland in Premier League: Key stats

Tottenham Hotspur 's disappointing run continued as they settled for a 1-1 draw against Sunderland at home in Matchweek 20 of the Premier League 2025-26 season. The result led to boos from the home crowd, marking the second consecutive game where Spurs have been met with such reactions. Brian Brobbey's late equalizer kept up the pressure on Tottenham manager Thomas Frank, who has seen his side win just two of their last 11 league games.

Match highlights Spurs's early lead and missed opportunities Despite the disappointing result, Tottenham started the match on a high note. They took an early lead through Ben Davies, who scored his first club goal in over two years. The home side continued to create chances before half-time but failed to extend their lead. Mathys Tel's bending shot went just wide of the far post while Cristian Romero scuffed a back pass, and Brobbey played a one-two with Eliezer Mayenda before hitting the side-netting with a powerful strike that took a nick on the way.

Second half Sunderland's resurgence and equalizer Sunderland came out strong in the second half, taking control of the game. Their persistence paid off later when Brobbey scored the equalizer. The visitors' new sense of adventure was only enhanced when manager Regis Le Bris brought on winger Romaine Mundle for left-back Dennis Cirkin.

Late game Le Fee's influence and Sunderland's equalizer Enzo Le Fee, who started in a deeper role alongside Granit Xhaka in midfield, found space in a more advanced position. He hit the foot of a post with a header from Nordi Mukiele's cross with 10 minutes to go. Moments later, he assisted Sunderland's equalizer as Brobbey rifled his shot past Guglielmo Vicario into the far corner after combining with Le Fee on the edge of the box.

Information A look at the points table With this 1-1 draw, Sunderland are placed eighth, level on points with 7th-placed Brentford. Both sides own 30 points. Spurs, who are unbeaten in their last three Premier League matches, own 27 points after 20 matches and are placed 13th.