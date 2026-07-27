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Home / News / Sports News / Should boundary dimensions be increased? Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar suggests
Should boundary dimensions be increased? Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar suggests
Gavaskar's suggestion ahead of 2027 ODI World Cup

Should boundary dimensions be increased? Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar suggests

By Parth Dhall
Jul 27, 2026
08:22 pm
What's the story

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has called on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to consider increasing boundary dimensions. The suggestion comes ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup, set to be hosted by South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe. Gavaskar believes this change would help Indian players adapt to larger boundaries they will face in international tournaments.

Strategic adaptation

Gavaskar's latest suggestions

In his column for Sportstar, Gavaskar emphasized the need to adjust boundary sizes as soon as the new Indian season begins.

He wrote, "It's absolutely imperative, when the new Indian season begins, to get the boundary sizes increased so that our batters get used to that before the World Cup next year."

The former cricketer also pointed out that there is enough space behind LED advertising boards at almost every ground, indicating this change could be easily implemented.

Tactical approach

Need for strategic approach in ODI cricket

Gavaskar also stressed on the need for a strategic approach in ODI cricket. He said, "It's necessary to play smart cricket."

The former cricketer advised players to identify bowlers who don't need to be counter-attacked and target those against whom runs can be scored.

He added that no team in the world has five top bowlers, creating opportunities for scoring runs in every match format.

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Batting discipline

Shot selection and ego management

Gavaskar also highlighted the importance of shot selection in his advice to players.

He wrote, "Shot selection is very important and here the batter has to rein in his ego and not try to live up to an image, but play the ball on its merits."

The former cricketer acknowledged that while big shots are needed in T20 matches, there's time for a period of settling down before unleashing power shots in ODIs.

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