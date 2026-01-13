'Looks like couldn't-care-less cricket': Sunil Gavaskar slams England's Ashes loss

Former Indian cricket captain Sunil Gavaskar has criticized the English cricket team for their poor performance in the recently concluded Ashes series. The team, led by Ben Stokes , lost to Australia 4-1. Although they did manage to win one Test match after a long gap of 14 years, it was too late as they had already lost the series.

Off-field issues Gavaskar criticizes England's off-field behavior during Ashes Gavaskar also slammed the English team's off-field behavior during the Ashes series. Reports of binge drinking and casino visits by England players during matches marred their campaign. The former Indian captain also highlighted a rift between Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, which was reported by The Telegraph. Despite these issues, Gavaskar said he wasn't surprised by England's loss in the series.

Media criticism Gavaskar questions English media's perception of their cricket team In his column for Sportstar, Gavaskar questioned the English media's perception of their cricket team. He said they build up the team despite its shortcomings, leading to greater disappointment when it fails to perform. "England's performances in most sports are a huge let-down when set against the write-ups their teams receive from people who have hardly, if ever, played any sport at the highest level," wrote Gavaskar.

Series difficulty Gavaskar highlights challenges for visiting teams Gavaskar acknowledged the difficulties faced by visiting teams in winning a Test series, especially in Australia and India. He cited India's losses to New Zealand and South Africa as examples of this. The former Indian captain also praised McCullum for reviving England's fortunes after taking over as Test coach in 2022 but noted that 'Bazball' has started to wear off with better preparations from other teams.