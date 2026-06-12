'India must have..': Suresh Raina fires Hardik Pandya warning
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has raised concerns over the fitness of all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his role in India's 2027 ODI World Cup plans. Speaking on JioStar's 'Follow the Blues,' Raina stressed that finding a reliable backup for the injury-prone player should be a top priority for team management. He said, "Hardik Pandya has had several injury setbacks, which is a concern."
Backup necessity
Raina's concerns over Hardik's fitness
Raina stressed that by the time of the next ODI World Cup, India needs to have a dependable alternative for Pandya. He said, "By the time the next ODI World Cup arrives, India must have a reliable backup for him." This concern has been persistent with India as Hardik is their only genuine fast-bowling all-rounder who brings balance to their ODI side. Owing to fitness issues, he has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan.
Past performance
India's dependency on Hardik
India's dependency on Hardik was clearly visible during the 2023 ODI World Cup. His mid-tournament injury left India struggling to fill the balance he provided, and they entered the final without a sixth bowling option. This further highlights the need for a reliable backup as part of their long-term strategy for future tournaments like the 2027 ODI World Cup. Notably, Hardik has not played an ODI since India's win in the 2025 Champions Trophy.
Backup candidate
Nitish Kumar Reddy as potential replacement
Raina has suggested Nitish Kumar Reddy, who is part of the ODI squad, as a possible replacement for Hardik. He said, "His batting has become more solid. He bowled with good pace and control in the IPL, and his fitness has also held up well." Reddy has played four ODIs for India so far and scored a half-century during the home series against New Zealand in January.
Veteran support
Rohit, Kohli remain key players for India
Raina also backed Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to remain key figures in India's World Cup campaign. He said their experience in major ICC events could prove invaluable for captain Shubman Gill. "Both are proven run-scorers in ICC World Cups. They have won ICC trophies and know how to handle pressure in knockout games," Raina added.