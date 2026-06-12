'India must have..': Suresh Raina fires Hardik Pandya warning 

Backup necessity

Raina's concerns over Hardik's fitness

Raina stressed that by the time of the next ODI World Cup, India needs to have a dependable alternative for Pandya. He said, "By the time the next ODI World Cup arrives, India must have a reliable backup for him." This concern has been persistent with India as Hardik is their only genuine fast-bowling all-rounder who brings balance to their ODI side. Owing to fitness issues, he has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan.