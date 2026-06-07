Suryakumar Yadav clocked these stats as India's T20I captain
What's the story
Shreyas Iyer is set to lead the Indian T20I team for the first time, following Suryakumar Yadav's removal from the role. The change comes after India's 2026 T20 World Cup triumph, with Ajit Agarkar confirming that form and future plans influenced their decision. Despite a stellar captaincy record, Suryakumar's recent performance may have contributed to his exit. Notably, he has also been dropped from the team. On this note, we look at how SKY fared as India's T20I skipper.
Stats
Brilliant run as skipper
Suryakumar was named India's T20I skipper after Rohit Sharma stepped down from T20Is following India's 2024 T20 WC triumph. Notably, SKY had pipped Hardik Pandya to get the leadership job. As per ESPNcricinfo, the former led India in 50 concluded T20Is, returning with a staggering 42 wins. He suffered just losses in these games.
Stellar feat
Invincible as T20I skipper
It must be noted that India played 11 T20I series with SKY at the helm. While the Men in Blue emerged winners in 10 of these series, the away affair against South Africa in late 2023 ended in a 1-1 tie. This puts SKY in a league of his own. This also means India did not lose a single T20I series between their 2024 and 2026 T20 WC triumphs.
Stats
His returns as skipper
SKY, who was named the Men's T20I Player of the Year in 2022 and 2023, averaged a stunning 43.40 as a non-skipper. However, these numbers significantly came down while leading the unit. He managed 1,232 as India's T20I captain at 28.65. His strike rate, nevertheless, remained a healthy 154.96. The veteran batter recorded nine 50-plus scores after becoming the skipper, including a hundred.
Career
Here are his T20I stats
Despite the recent slump, SKY's overall T20I stats are still exemplary. He has scored 3,272 at an average of 36.35 across 113 games (50s: 25, 100s: 4). The batter has scored these runs at a strike rate of 162.94. SKY shares the record for the third-most Player-of-the-Match awards in the shortest format (17). He is also the only player to have scored T20I centuries in four different nations—South Africa, England, New Zealand, and India.