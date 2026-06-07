India played 11 T20I series with SKY at the helm

Suryakumar Yadav clocked these stats as India's T20I captain

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:49 am Jun 07, 202610:49 am

What's the story

Shreyas Iyer is set to lead the Indian T20I team for the first time, following Suryakumar Yadav's removal from the role. The change comes after India's 2026 T20 World Cup triumph, with Ajit Agarkar confirming that form and future plans influenced their decision. Despite a stellar captaincy record, Suryakumar's recent performance may have contributed to his exit. Notably, he has also been dropped from the team. On this note, we look at how SKY fared as India's T20I skipper.