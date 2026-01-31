Suryakumar Yadav becomes fastest to 3,000 T20I runs (by balls)

Suryakumar Yadav , the Indian captain, has broken another record in men's T20I cricket. He is now the fastest to 3,000 T20I runs (by balls). Suryakumar reached the landmark in the 5th T20I against New Zealand at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. Notably, Suryakumar is only the third Indian to touch the 3,000-run mark in the format. Here are the key stats.

Miltesone Suryakumar surpasses these players As per ESPNcricinfo, Suryakumar took 1,822 balls to complete 3,000 T20I runs, now the fastest to this mark. He broke the record of UAE's Muhammad Waseem, who took 1,947 balls for the same. England's Jos Buttler (2,068 balls), Australia's Aaron Finch (2,077), Australia's David Warner (2,113), and India's Rohit Sharma (2,149) are next on the list. Overall, Suryakumar took 98 innings for 3,000 runs.

Record Fastest to 3,000 T20I runs (by balls faced) As mentioned, Suryakumar became the fastest to 3,000 runs in terms of balls faced. Batters who are the fastest to 3,000 T20I runs (by balls faced): 1,822 Suryakumar Yadav* 1,947 Muhammad Waseem 2,068 Jos Buttler 2,077 Aaron Finch 2,113 David Warner

Knock Suryakumar shines with a breezy 30-ball 63 Suryakumar made his presence felt with a breezy 30-ball 63. He hit four fours and six sixes, striking at 210. Mitchell Santner ended his stay in the 15th over. Notably, he was part of a superb 137-run stand alongside Ishan Kishan for the 3rd wicket. Both Kishan and Surya toyed with the New Zealand bowlers.

Information Third-most T20I runs for India Suryakumar is now the third player to record 3,000-plus runs in T20I cricket. He joined the legendary Virat Kohli (4,188) and Rohit (4,231), who have retired from the format.

Career numbers 24th fifty for Suryakumar in T20Is Despite the poor run he endured last year, Suryakumar has been India's most prolific batter in T20I cricket. Across 104 matches, he has raced to 3,030 runs at 36.95. His strike rate of 165-plus puts him in the top tier of T20I batters. He owns 4 hundreds and 24 fifties. Overall, Suryakumar owns 9,217 runs in T20s at 35.31 (50s: 62, 100s: 6).