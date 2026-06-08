Suryakumar Yadav regains batting form after T20I captaincy debacle

Recent form

Back-to-back knocks for Suryakumar in T20 Mumbai League

Since being dropped from India's squad for the Ireland and England tour, Suryakumar has been in good form. On Saturday, the 35-year-old scored a quick-fire 48 off 24 balls against SoBO Mumbai Falcons. However, prior to that, he had only managed scores of 19 (11) and four (six) in his first two games as speculation about his future grew ahead of the selection meeting. He was eventually dropped from the side despite captaining India to the T20 World Cup title a few months back. Shreyas Iyer is India's new T20I skipper.