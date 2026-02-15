No handshake between India, Pakistan at 2026 T20 World Cup

The tension between India and Pakistan teams, which began during the Asia Cup 2025, continued at their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo. Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav kept the toss formalities short and did not shake hands with his Pakistani counterpart Salman Ali Agha. This decision was likely made by higher authorities in India, possibly even the government.

Background No handshake since last year's Asia Cup The no-handshake stance has been in place since the Asia Cup last year, and has been followed across age-group tournaments as well as men's and women's cricket. The two teams have not exchanged handshakes since last year's Asia Cup in Dubai. This decision came after the Pahalgam massacre and subsequent Operation Sindoor by Indian Armed Forces.

Controversy Controversy during last year's Asia Cup The no-handshake stance was a major flashpoint during last year's Asia Cup, with Suryakumar's refusal reportedly upsetting Pakistan and PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi. Pakistan even threatened to boycott their next fixture but eventually continued in the tournament. The controversy continued throughout the tournament and resurfaced during the final where India refused to accept the trophy from Naqvi, who is also ACC chairman and Pakistan's interior minister.

Manjrekar Manjrekar questions no handshake policy Earlier on Sunday, former Indian cricketer and current commentator Sanjay Manjrekar said that the current stance of not exchanging customary greetings with the opponent is "unbecoming of a nation like India's.". He also had some advice for the current side, saying one should play the game in the right spirit and, if that's not possible, one shouldn't play at all.

Twitter Post Views! This ‘no shaking hands’ is such a silly thing that India has started. It’s unbecoming of a nation like ours. Either play properly within the spirit of the game or don’t play at all. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) February 15, 2026