'India can field multiple teams': Suryakumar Yadav hails T20 pool

Suryakumar Yadav recently became the third Indian captain to win the ICC T20 World Cup title. He entered the record books as India beat New Zealand in the 2026 final in Ahmedabad. India are the first side to defend their T20 World Cup title, and their success in the format can be attributed to the dynamic pool. According to skipper Suryakumar, India's talent pool in T20s is so vast that it can field two or three international-level teams at once.

Captaincy impact Nearly 80% win rate under Suryakumar Hailing Team India's success in a recent podcast interview with PTI Videos, Suryakumar termed it "the best T20 team India has produced." "I feel the talent is unlimited. If you can make two-three playing XIs, our base is so strong, of the Indian team. So this is not a modest and diplomatic reply. But now it is so strong, so there is no shame in telling the truth," he said.

Captaincy Best win percentage as captain Leading a strong group, Suryakumar has scaled new heights in T20Is. According to Cricbuzz, Suryakumar currently has a win percentage of 80.77 as India's T20I captain, the highest. He has led India to 42 wins in 52 T20Is so far (including wins in Super Overs). With him at the helm, India have lost only eight games (NR: 2). Suryakumar first led India in 2023 and became the permanent captain after the 2024 T20 WC.

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