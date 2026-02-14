Abhishek Sharma likely to return for Pakistan clash: Details here

India captain Suryakumar Yadav has hinted at a possible return for opener Abhishek Sharma in their upcoming T20 World Cup match against Pakistan. The young left-hander missed India's last game due to a stomach infection but is said to be recovering well ahead of the high-stakes clash on February 15. Abhishek had played in India's tournament opener against the USA despite being feverish. However, his condition deteriorated later and required treatment in Delhi.

Health status Abhishek recovering well ahead of Pakistan clash Abhishek was discharged just a day before the Namibia game, but reports suggest he lost nearly two kilos during his brief illness. Despite this, he is said to be recovering well ahead of the crucial encounter against Pakistan. The left-hander's ability to play at a high tempo could be instrumental for India in Colombo, especially given his remarkable spin-hitting skills developed during his IPL career.

Match anticipation Salman Agha hopes for Abhishek's inclusion against India Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha had earlier expressed his desire to face a full-strength Indian team, including Abhishek. "I really hope - we all know he is a good player, and I really hope he plays tomorrow because we want to play against the best team they have," Agha said. Responding to these comments at a pre-match press conference, Suryakumar said with a smile: "If the (Pakistan cricket team's captain) wants him to play, will play him (Abhishek Sharma) tomorrow."

