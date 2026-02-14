Abhishek Sharma likely to return for Pakistan clash: Details here
What's the story
India captain Suryakumar Yadav has hinted at a possible return for opener Abhishek Sharma in their upcoming T20 World Cup match against Pakistan. The young left-hander missed India's last game due to a stomach infection but is said to be recovering well ahead of the high-stakes clash on February 15. Abhishek had played in India's tournament opener against the USA despite being feverish. However, his condition deteriorated later and required treatment in Delhi.
Health status
Abhishek recovering well ahead of Pakistan clash
Abhishek was discharged just a day before the Namibia game, but reports suggest he lost nearly two kilos during his brief illness. Despite this, he is said to be recovering well ahead of the crucial encounter against Pakistan. The left-hander's ability to play at a high tempo could be instrumental for India in Colombo, especially given his remarkable spin-hitting skills developed during his IPL career.
Match anticipation
Salman Agha hopes for Abhishek's inclusion against India
Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha had earlier expressed his desire to face a full-strength Indian team, including Abhishek. "I really hope - we all know he is a good player, and I really hope he plays tomorrow because we want to play against the best team they have," Agha said. Responding to these comments at a pre-match press conference, Suryakumar said with a smile: "If the (Pakistan cricket team's captain) wants him to play, will play him (Abhishek Sharma) tomorrow."
Career highlights
Abhishek's T20I numbers and stats against Pakistan
Abhishek, who made his T20I debut after India's 2024 World Cup victory, has been in phenomenal form. In 38 matches and 37 innings, he has scored 1,297 runs at an average of 37.05 and a strike rate of 194.74 with two centuries and eight fifties. His highest score is an impressive 135. He came into this year's T20 World Cup as the world's top-ranked T20I batter with three matches against Pakistan under his belt where he scored a total of 110 runs at an average of 36.66 and a strike rate of 189.65 with a best score being an unbeaten knock of 74 runs.