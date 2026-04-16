Suryakumar Yadav records his 25th duck in T20 cricket: Stats

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav fell for a first-ball duck against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 24 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Thursday. The match held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai saw hosts MI get reduced to 12/2 from 12/0 in the 3rd over. After Ryan Rickelton's departure, Suryakumar walked in and perished instantly. Here are the details.

Information Arshdeep Singh gets Suryakumar's wicket After dismissing Rickelton on the 1st ball of the 3rd over, PBKS pacer Arshdeep Singh removed Suryakumar. The left-arm pacer got the ball to shape away and Suryakumar went for a drive straightaway. The swing took the outside edge as he ended up being caught.

Stats 11th IPL duck, including 6 at Wankhede Stadium As per ESPNcricinfo, Suryakumar recorded his 25th T20 duck. Playing his 365th match (339 innings), Suryakumar owns 9,565 runs at 34.9. 11 of his T20 ducks have come in the IPL from 171 matches (156 innings). He owns 4,417 IPL runs at 34.5. Meanwhile, this was his 6th IPL duck at Wankhede Stadium. Overall, he has 7 ducks in T20s at Wankhede Stadium.

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