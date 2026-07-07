'Wish India nothing but the best...': Suryakumar Yadav
What's the story
Former T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has come out in support of the Indian cricket team and 15-year-old rising star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. In a post on X, Suryakumar expressed his confidence in the team and wished them all the best for their future endeavors. He also dismissed a statement circulating on social media that was falsely attributed to him.
Encouragement
'Vaibhav, you're at the start of an exciting journey'
"I'm very happy for the team and wish them nothing but the very best, always. I know the boys are giving it their all, and they will always have my full support," Suryakumar wrote on X. He also had a special message for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who recently became India's youngest international cricketer. "A special word for Vaibhav - you're at the start of what promises to be a very exciting journey," Suryakumar said in his post.
Clarification
Suryakumar addresses misinformation
Suryakumar also addressed the issue of misinformation, saying that a statement circulating online had been falsely linked to him. "I've also noticed a statement being circulated online that has been falsely attributed to me. I want to make it clear that I have not made or authorized any such statement," he said. The veteran cricketer urged fans not to believe or share unverified information, stressing his unwavering support for Indian cricket and his teammates.
Status
Suryakumar dropped after winning T20 WC
In March, Suryakumar led India to their second successive ICC T20 World Cup title. However, his batting form was under the scanner. After a lackluster IPL 2026 season, the 35-year-old was not only removed as India's T20I captain but also dropped from the side. He was replaced by Shreyas Iyer, under whom India suffered a historic 0-2 series defeat in Ireland.
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Numbers as captain
According to ESPNcricinfo, Suryakumar has a win percentage of 76.92 as captain in T20Is. He led India to 40 wins in 52 matches, losing two (Tied: 2 and NR: 2). Suryakumar oversaw India's transition period following the 2024 T20 World Cup.