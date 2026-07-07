'Wish India nothing but the best...': Suryakumar Yadav

Encouragement

'Vaibhav, you're at the start of an exciting journey'

"I'm very happy for the team and wish them nothing but the very best, always. I know the boys are giving it their all, and they will always have my full support," Suryakumar wrote on X. He also had a special message for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who recently became India's youngest international cricketer. "A special word for Vaibhav - you're at the start of what promises to be a very exciting journey," Suryakumar said in his post.