Will Suryakumar Yadav be sacked as India's T20I captain? Report

According to a report by The Indian Express, Suryakumar Yadav is set to be removed as India 's T20I captain and is likely to be dropped from the team. The decision comes just three months after Suryakumar led India to the historic ICC T20 World Cup title on home soil. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to announce a new captain for the upcoming tours of Ireland and England.

Leadership change Decision taken in consultation with head coach Gambhir A senior BCCI official recently told The Indian Express that the board, selection committee, and team management have decided to appoint a new skipper. The decision was taken in consultation with head coach Gautam Gambhir. The official added that while India did win the T20 World Cup under Suryakumar's captaincy, concerns over his form and future prompted them to look for a change.

Performance concerns Suryakumar's form under scanner Despite leading India to their third T20 World Cup title in March, Suryakumar's batting has been under the scanner. He has struggled with his form over the last two years, including a disappointing IPL 2026 season, where he scored just 270 runs from 13 innings at an average of 20.76. The decision to remove him as captain and possibly from the team is largely due to these performance issues.

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Numbers A look at his numbers Barring a rescuing half-century in India's T20 World Cup opener, SKY had no other significant score. Though he seemed to have found his rhythm in India's pre-tournament series against New Zealand, scoring three half-centuries in five matches, that momentum didn't continue into the World Cup. Last year, Suryakumar averaged just 13.62 and struck at 123.16 in 21 T20Is.

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