Suryansh Shedge replaces Nitish Reddy in India's T20I squad: Details

Recovery process

Reddy sidelined for at least four weeks

Reddy reported discomfort in his left quadriceps after the third ODI against Afghanistan on June 20. A subsequent medical assessment revealed swelling with fiber disruption in the muscle. The BCCI medical team has recommended a rehabilitation period for Reddy, ruling him out of both T20I series. He will need at least four weeks of recovery before starting his 'Return To Play' protocols.