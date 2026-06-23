Suryansh Shedge replaces Nitish Reddy in India's T20I squad: Details
What's the story
Mumbai all-rounder Suryansh Shedge has been called up to replace the injured Nitish Kumar Reddy in India's squads for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland and England. The decision was announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday. Reddy was ruled out due to a quadriceps injury sustained during the ODI series against Afghanistan.
Recovery process
Reddy sidelined for at least four weeks
Reddy reported discomfort in his left quadriceps after the third ODI against Afghanistan on June 20. A subsequent medical assessment revealed swelling with fiber disruption in the muscle. The BCCI medical team has recommended a rehabilitation period for Reddy, ruling him out of both T20I series. He will need at least four weeks of recovery before starting his 'Return To Play' protocols.
Rising star
Shedge's rise to prominence
Shedge's selection comes after a series of impressive performances for India A in a recent tri-series in Sri Lanka. The 23-year-old scored 147 runs in five matches and also contributed with the ball, bowling 23 overs throughout the tournament. He was also a key player for Mumbai during their successful 2024/25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign, scoring 131 runs at an explosive strike rate of over 250.
Information
India's updated squad
India's squad for Ireland and England T20Is: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Sharma, Suryansh Shedge, Mohammed Siraj, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Varun Chakravarthy, Prince Yadav, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
Information
Here's the schedule
India will play two T20Is against Ireland in Belfast on June 26 and 28. The five T20Is in England will be played in Chester-le-Street (July 1), Manchester (July 4), Nottingham (July 7), Bristol (July 9), and Southampton (July 11).