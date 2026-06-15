World Cup 2026: Sweden thrash Tunisia 5-1 to kick-start campaign
What's the story
Sweden kicked off their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a resounding 5-1 victory over Tunisia in Monterrey, Mexico. The win marks the fifth consecutive time Sweden have remained unbeaten in their opening match of the tournament. After qualifying through the play-offs in March, despite a winless regular qualification round, Sweden proved their worth by dominating Tunisia from the start.
Match highlights
Ayari and Isak give Sweden 2-goal cushion before Rekik strike
Sweden took an early lead when Tunisia goalkeeper Mouhib Chamakh misjudged Victor Lindelof's long ball, allowing Yasin Ayari to score from 25 yards. The Swedes doubled their lead on the half-hour mark with Alexander Isak scoring after a clever lay-off from Viktor Gyokeres. However, Tunisia fought back just before halftime with Omar Rekik scoring off a cross from Hannibal Mejbri.
Final moments
Gyokeres, Svanberg seal Tunisia's fate with late goals
Despite Tunisia's hopes of a second-half comeback, Sweden sealed their victory on the hour mark. Isak capitalized on a mistake by Tunisia captain Ellyes Skhiri to assist Gyokeres, who scored his 15th goal in 16 international appearances. Late in the game, Mattias Svanberg scored just 12 seconds after coming off the bench, setting a new record for the fastest World Cup goal by a substitute. Ayari then scored from outside the box to end the match at 5-1.
Match stats
Here are the match stats
From 13 attempts, Sweden recorded eight shots on target. Tunisia had just two shots on target from five attempts. The winning side had a 49% ball possession in the high-voltage game. They completed 320 passes with a 82% accuracy. Tunisia's passes count was 331. Their accuracy was 81%.
Upcoming matches
Sweden next face Netherlands; Tunisia take on Japan
Sweden's victory in their group opener sets them up for a tough match against the Netherlands, who drew 2-2 with Japan in their opening Group F match. Meanwhile, Tunisia will have to fight hard to reach the knockout stage after having no win in their opening fixture since 1978. They will stay in Monterrey for their next game against Japan.
Information
Svanberg attains this landmark
As per Opta, Mattias Svanberg's goal 18 seconds after entering the match for Sweden is the second fastest by a substitute in a FIFA World Cup match since 1966. He is only Richard Morales' 16 seconds for Uruguay vs. Senegal in 2002.