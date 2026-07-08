FIFA World Cup 2026: Switzerland beat Colombia to reach quarter-finals
What's the story
Switzerland made history by qualifying for the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1954. They achieved this milestone after defeating Colombia 4-3 in a penalty shootout at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, Canada. The match ended goalless after extra time, with both teams putting up a strong defense throughout the game. Here are the key numbers.
Match highlights
How the match panned out
Colombia had two golden opportunities to win the match in extra time, but both Jhon Lucumi and Jaminton Campaz failed to score. Lucumi hit the crossbar with a header while Campaz shot over the bar when he was one-on-one with goalkeeper Gregor Kobel. Despite missing their breakout star Johan Manzambi due to an injury sustained during training on Monday, Switzerland held their ground.
Next challenge
Switzerland achieve historic double
Switzerland have now won two knockout games in a single World Cup for the first time. They will face defending champions Argentina in the quarter-finals on Saturday. This is a huge achievement for the Swiss team, considering they had reached this stage at their home tournament 72 years ago. Meanwhile, Colombia were hoping to reach the quarter-finals for the second time, having last done so in 2014.