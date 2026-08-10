MCA opens bidding for new franchise in T20 Mumbai League
What's the story
The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has opened bidding for a new franchise in the T20 Mumbai League. The addition of this new team will expand the league into a nine-team competition. The proposed franchise will represent the Navi Mumbai region, expanding the league's footprint and giving more players from Mumbai and surrounding areas an opportunity to play.
Talent development
Boost to local cricket talent
The introduction of a new franchise in the T20 Mumbai League is expected to give a major boost to local cricket talent.
The MCA hopes that this expansion will provide a platform for more players from Mumbai and neighboring regions.
This move comes after the successful fourth season of the league held in June.
Bidding details
Bidding process details
The MCA has invited interested parties to bid for the new franchise.
The bid documents can be collected from the MCA office at the Cricket Centre, Wankhede Stadium, Churchgate, Mumbai from August 10 to August 25, 2026.
The bidding will be open between 11am and 6pm during this period.
Women's T20 Mumbai League
Launch of women's tournament
Earlier this year, MCA announced the launch of a women's edition of the T20 Mumbai League.
The SOBO Mumbai Falcons won the inaugural edition by defeating Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs in the final by 25 runs at the Wankhede Stadium.
While the men's league is set to have nine teams, the women's edition has started with three teams.