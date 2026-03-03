T20 WC 2026 semi-final, SA vs NZ: Key player matchups

The first semi-final of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup will be held between South Africa and New Zealand at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. Unlike their previous group-stage encounter, this match carries much higher stakes. The winner will be the first to secure a spot in the finals. The impending encounter will be filled with riveting player matchups. Here are the most intriguing of them.

#1 Quinton de Kock vs Lockie Ferguson Despite being SA's highest run-scorer, Quinton de Kock has had a rough patch in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Moreover, he averages a dismal 13.5 against the Kiwis in T20Is. De Kock, who is expected to give SA a solid start, will face a fired-up Lockie Ferguson. According to ESPNcricinfo, the Kiwi pacer has dismissed de Kock thrice in four T20 innings.

#2 Aiden Markram vs Mitchell Santner Unlike de Kock, SA skipper Aiden Markram has been on a roll lately. He smashed an unbeaten 86 against the Kiwis earlier in the tournament. His matchup with NZ skipper Mitchell Santner will be one to watch out for. Markram has fallen to the Kiwi spinner once in three T20 innings. However, his strike rate in this battle reads 169.56.

#3 Finn Allen vs Lungi Ngidi New Zealand have been banking on Finn Allen's whirlwind starts. He even gave one against the Proteas in the group stage clash. It will be interesting to see how he faces SA pacer Lungi Ngidi, who has been disarraying the oppositions with his slower balls. According to ESPNcricinfo, Allen has hammered Ngidi for 50 runs off just 18 balls without being dismissed in T20s.

