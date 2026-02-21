T20 WC: Abhishek Sharma reacts to his hat-trick of ducks 

India's star batter Abhishek Sharma has had a disappointing start in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. The world's top-ranked T20I batter has failed to score a single run so far, registering three consecutive ducks in the group-stage matches. His poor form has sparked a major debate among fans and experts alike, with many questioning his shot selection.

Resilience Abhishek refuses to change his process Ahead of India's Super Eight match against South Africa on February 22, Abhishek has said that he won't change his intent or process despite the disappointing run. "I just enjoy my batting. I stopped taking any kind of pressure two years ago," he said in a video posted by Star Sports on X (formerly Twitter). "Practice and training are what I am doing, which I should always keep doing, and which will keep increasing gradually."

Statement Abhishek won't change his approach Abhishek also admitted that every batter goes through ups and downs in their career, but he has chosen not to let pressure affect his game. "Sometimes there are runs in an innings, sometimes there are not, but I feel personally, I have to decide at a certain point in time that I have to play like this, have to play with such intent," he asserted. "I may or may not succeed in it, but I will not change my process."

"I won't ever change my process and mindset." 📈#AbhishekSharma 'BELIEVES' in himself as India march into the Super 8 vs #SouthAfrica. 💪



Predict his score against South Africa in the comments.🧐



— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 21, 2026

Support India's bowling coach backs Abhishek Despite the criticism, India's bowling coach Morne Morkel has backed Abhishek Sharma. He said there have been no team meetings about Abhishek's performance and that they are backing him. "Abhishek is a world-class player. So far in the tournament, luckily, there have been guys standing up with Abhishek," Morkel said. He also emphasized that patience is key during group stages but contribution becomes essential for Super 8s.

Confidence Morkel confident of Abhishek's return in Super Eights Morkel expressed confidence that Abhishek will deliver in the Super 8s stage of the tournament. "But we are going through a very important phase of the World Cup now, and I'm pretty sure he is going to deliver," Morkel said. He also stressed on the importance of potential over performance when matches are tight and one innings can change a campaign.