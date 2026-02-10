Bas de Leede's all-round display powers Netherlands against Namibia: Stats

Team Netherlands has secured its first victory in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, defeating Namibia by seven wickets. The match took place at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. Dutch all-rounder Bas De Leede was the star of the show, scoring an unbeaten 72 runs and taking two wickets. His performance helped his team chase down Namibia's target of 157 runs (156/8 set by Namibia) with ease. Here we look at de Leede's performance and stats.

Spell De Leede claimed two vital wickets Namibia posted a total of 156 runs, with Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton being the top scorer at 42 off 38 balls. However, their innings was cut short by disciplined bowling from the Dutch team. Logan van Beek and De Leede each took two wickets, with the latter claiming vital wickets of JJ Smit (22 off 15) and skipper Gerhard Erasmus (18 off 9).

Knock A well-paced knock with the bat Despite losing Max O'Dowd (7) early, the Netherlands never looked in trouble. Opener Michael Levitt (28 off 15) gave a brisk start, but it was the 70-run partnership between de Leede and Colin Ackermann (32 off 28) that really sealed the game for the Netherlands. De Leede finished unbeaten on 72, fittingly striking the winning runs with a couple of overs to spare. The dasher was awarded the 'Player of the Match' for his outstanding all-round performance.

Stats Fifth fifty in T20I cricket De Leede smashed five fours and four sixes en route to his 48-ball 72*. This knock took his T20I tally to 825 runs from 47 matches at 27.50 (SR: 104.96). This was his fifth fifty, as per ESPNcricinfo. 222 of his runs have come in 17 T20 WC games at 20.18. This was his maiden fifty in the tourney. De Leede's average goes up to 176.5 in successful T20I run-chases. This includes 353 runs from 10 innings (eight not-outs).

