T20 WC: Can Jamie Overton be threat for India? 

India will face England in the second semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The match is scheduled to be held at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, March 5. As both teams are studded with several in-form players, a high-voltage contest is on the cards. Meanwhile, Jamie Overton is one England player that has been mighty effective in the ongoing tourney. Here's why the bowling all-rounder can be a threat to Team India.

DYK Fourth-best economy rate in this edition As per ESPNcricinfo, Overton has claimed nine wickets across five innings in the ongoing edition. His economy rate of 6.64 is the fourth-best among bowlers who have delivered at least 15 overs in this edition. However, the pacer's average of 12.55 is the best in this regard. Overton has claimed at least one wicket in each of the five matches that he has played.

Brillance Brilliance across all phases England will back Overton to exploit India's top-order struggles. The pacer has an economy rate of 5.83 in the powerplay overs of the 2026 T20 WC. He has bowled six overs in this phase, claiming two wickets. Abhishek Sharma, who has bagged three ducks in this competition, must be at his best to counter Overton. Meanwhile, the latter has an economy of 5.33 in the final four overs. This includes four wickets in 18 balls.

