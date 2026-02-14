These player battles can headline India-Pakistan T20 World Cup clash 

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will witness the much-anticipated clash between India and Pakistan on February 15. The match will take place at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. After much controversy, Pakistan have agreed to play against India. Both teams are in good form, having won their first two matches each in this marquee event. Here we decode the anticipated player battles that can be on display.

#1 Ishan Kishan vs Shaheen Afridi As Abhishek Sharma is not certain to feature in this encounter, eyes will be on Ishan Kishan. The dasher scored an explosive 24-ball 61 in his last outing against Namibia. The upcoming game will see him take on ace left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi in the powerplay. The natural angle of Shaheen into left-handers makes this contest even more interesting. While Kishan's T20 powerplay strike rate since 2025 reads 176.31, Shaheen's bowling average in this period is 25.26 (as per ESPNcricinfo).

#2 Hardik Pandya vs Usman Tariq Hardik Pandya, who also scored a fiery fifty against Namibia, can give a hard time to spinner Usman Tariq in the middle overs. This contest will be a test of skills and strategies as both players look to outsmart each other. Pandya, known for his aggressive batting style, has a T20 strike rate of 156.3 against spinners since the start of 2025. Tariq has a healthy economy rate of 7.34 against right-handed batters in this period (T20s).

Advertisement

#3 Jasprit Bumrah vs Sahibzada Farhan Albeit all in losing causes, Sahibzada Farhan played three fine knocks against India in last year's T20 Asia Cup. The headline of these knocks was the fact that he hit India's ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah for three sixes. The two players are certain to lock horns in the upcoming encounter as well. Bumrah, who owns a tremendous T20 WC economy rate of 5.41, will look to trouble the Pakistan opener in the powerplay.

Advertisement