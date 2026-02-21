T20 World Cup: Can India ace South African challenge?  

India and South Africa will face off in Match 43 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights. The clash is set to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, February 22, 2026. Both teams have been in stellar form, winning all their respective four group-stage matches. They now aim to extend their stellar run in the Super 8 stage. Here is the preview of the upcoming contest.

India's run India's unbeaten run in the tournament India's unbeaten streak in the tournament began with a 29-run win over the USA, followed by a massive 93-run victory against Namibia. They also beat Pakistan by 61 runs and Netherlands by 17 runs to finish at the top of Group A. Though there have been some loopholes in their campaign, the defending champions have managed to overcome them.

South Africa's dominance South Africa's journey so far South Africa's journey to the Super Eights was equally impressive. They began with a 57-run win over Canada, followed by a thrilling double Super Over victory against Afghanistan. The Proteas then comfortably chased down targets against New Zealand and defeated UAE with ease in their group-stage matches. This flawless performance has set up an exciting showdown against India in the Super Eights stage of the tournament.

Details Pitch report and other details The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is known for its batting-friendly conditions. The large boundaries allow batters to score runs freely, but bowlers need to be careful with their lines and lengths. As the match will get underway at 7:00pm IST, dew can play an important part. Fans can catch all the action live on Star Sports Network and JioHotstar (App & Website).

H2H Here's the head-to-head record The two teams have clashed 35 times in T20Is, as per ESPNcricinfo. Team India has won 21 matches, with South Africa pocketing 13 wins (NR: 1). The two teams have clashed in seven T20 World Cup encounters since the inaugural edition (2007). While India have an edge with five wins, SA's only wins came in 2009 and 2022. On Indian soil, India have seven wins and a solitary defeat against SA (T20Is).

Team line-ups Here are the probable XIs India (Probable XI): Ishan Kishan(wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah. South Africa (Probable XI): Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi.