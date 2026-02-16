T20 WC: Italy's Ben Manenti hammers 22-ball fifty vs England

The England cricket team has secured its place in the Super 8 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. This comes after a strong performance against Italy at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Monday. Though Italy lost by 24 runs, Ben Manenti scored a brilliant fifty for them while batting at five. Here we look at his performance and stats.

Knock A brilliant hand from Manenti Batting first after winning the toss, England posted a challenging total of 202/7. Jofra Archer made two strikes in the opening over to dent Italy's start. They were further reduced to 22/3 before Justin Mosca (43) and Manenti did the rescue work with a 92-run stand. Manenti was the aggressor as he played some breathtaking shots before falling to Will Jacks (12th over). Though Grant Stewart also played a 45-run cameo toward the end, Italy were bowled out for 178.

Maneti Second fifty for Manenti in the tourney Manenti, who recorded a 22-ball fifty, departed for 60 off 25 balls (4 fours, 6 sixes). This was Manenti's second fifty in the tourney as his maiden one came against Scotland (52 off 31 balls). Manenti's second T20I fifty has taken his tally to 202 runs across 11 gamesw at an average of 22.77. He also owns six wickets in the format at 49.33. Notably, Manenti has played 42 games in the Big Bash League, Australia's premier T20 competition.

