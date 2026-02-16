T20 WC: England thrash Italy to seal Super 8 berth 

England have officially qualified for the Super 8 stage of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup . They sealed the berth by beating Italy by 24 runs at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Batting first in the game, England posted a competitive 202/7 riding on a record-breaking fifty from Will Jacks. Though Italy fought valiantly in response, they eventually fell way short.

England innings Jacks rescues England after early blows England's innings started aggressively with Phil Salt scoring a quick 28 off 15 balls. Jacob Bethell (23 off 20) and Tom Banton (30 off 21) also batted well initially before throwing away their starts. As a result, the Brits were reduced to 105/5. However, Jacks and Sam Curran (25 off 19 balls) stepped up to add some late fireworks.

Key partnership The vital partnership between the duo Jacks and Curran together the best partnership of the innings, a 54-run stand off just 25 balls for the sixth wicket. Their efforts helped England post a challenging 207/7. Notably, Jacks hammered a 21-ball half-century, now the fastest for England in T20 World Cup history. He surpassed Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler (25 balls each).

Jacks Maiden T20I fifty for Jacks Jacks hammered an unbeaten 53 off 22 balls, a knock laced with three fours and four sixes. Jacks once again played the rescuer, having smashed an unbeaten 39*(18) against Nepal in Mumbai. The 27-year-old, who has now evolved into England's mainstay finisher, recorded his maiden T20I half-century. He owns 514 runs from 36 T20Is at a strike rate of 145.6.

Italy bowlers Two wickets each for Stewart, Kalugamage The likes of Grant Stewart and Crishan Kalugamage scalped two wickets each for Scotland in their respective four overs. While Stewart went for 51 runs, Kalugamage gave away 41. Ali Hasan and Ben Manenti recorded identical figures - 1/37 in four overs. JJ Smuts also took a wicket to finish with 1/24 (3 overs).

Run chase Here's how Italy fell short Jofra Archer made two strikes in the opening over to dent Italy's start. They were further reduced to 22/3 before Justin Mosca (43) and Ben Manenti (60) did the rescue work with a 92-run stand. Manenti was the aggressor as he played some breathtaking shots. Though Grant Stewart also played a 45-run cameo toward the end, Italy were bowled out for 178.

Manenti Second fifty for Manenti in the tourney Manenti, who recorded a 22-ball fifty, departed for 60 off 25 balls (4 fours, 6 sixes). This was Manenti's second fifty in the tourney as his maiden one came against Scotland (52 off 31 balls). Manenti's second T20I fifty has taken his tally to 202 runs across 11 gamesw at an average of 22.77. He also owns six wickets in the format at 49.33.

Knocks Vital 40s from Mosca, Stewart Justin Mosca also batted well for his 34-ball 43 (7 fours). This took him to 484 T20I runs at an average of 24.20. Meanwhile, Grant Stewart scored five sixes and two fours in his 23-ball 45. He now has 520 runs from 23 T20Is at 28.88.

Overton Three-fer for Overton Jamie Overton finished his four overs with 3/18. The former has raced to six wickets in the ongoing tourney and 23 overall in his T20I career. His average across 21 games is 17.43 (ER: 8.04). In T20 cricket, the pace-bowling all-rounder now has 153 wickets from 195 matches at 26-plus. Overton's economy rate is around 9.

Curran Three wickets for Curran as well Sam Curran recorded 3/22 in three overs. He took one wicket apiece in each of his previous three outings in this tourney. His returns with the bat have also been exceptional - 25, 28, 43*, and 2. The left-arm pacer now has 66 wickets from 71 T20Is at 26.66 (ER: 8.64). 22 of his wickets have come in 15 T20 WC matches at 17.31.

Information Here are his overall T20 numbers Overall, in the 20-over format, Curran now owns 312 wickets from 326 matches at 28.03. Meanwhile, Archer also bowled well for his 2/35 in four overs. This spell took his tally to 52 wickets from 41 T20Is at 23.84 (ER: 8.17).