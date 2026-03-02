T20 WC: Jasprit Bumrah named 'Impact Player' for WI match

India's premier pacer, Jasprit Bumrah , was adjudged the 'Impact Player of the Match' after his stellar performance against West Indies in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup Super 8 clash. The knockout, held at Kolkata's Eden Gardens, saw the hosts defeat WI to reach the semi-finals. Bumrah's impressive bowling figures of 2/36 in four overs helped India restrict the Windies to a sub-200 total.

Match impact Bumrah shifts momentum in India's favor Bumrah struck with a crucial spell when WI were cruising at 102/1 in the 12th over. He dismissed both set batters, Shimron Hetmyer (27) and Roston Chase (40), within three balls. As a result, the visitors were 119/4 in the 15th over. Bumrah was eventually the pick of India's bowlers, having received the Impact Player award from India's fielding coach T. Dilip.

Team spirit Bumrah lauds Dube for his match-winning performance After receiving the award, Bumrah acknowledged the contributions of his teammates in India's successful chase of a daunting target of 196 runs. He especially praised Shivam Dube for his two boundaries in the 19th over, which helped relieve some pressure off the team. "Special mention to Dube as well-the two fours that he hit didn't let the pressure come into our team," said Bumrah post-match.

