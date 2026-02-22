Jos Buttler continues to falter in 2026 T20 WC: Details
What's the story
England's Super Eight campaign in the ongoing 2026 ICC T20 World Cup faced an early setback in Pallekele, with the team reeling at 37/2 after the powerplay against Sri Lanka. The loss of wickets came as Jos Buttler continued his struggle for fluency, scoring a mere seven runs before being dismissed. Buttler has had a terrible run in the ongoing tourney. Here we decode his struggles.
Top-order collapse
Buttler departs cheaply yet again
England's top order has been in disarray, with Jos Buttler and Jacob Bethell both falling within the first six overs. Buttler struggled to get going against the new ball as the track assisted the bowlers. He was eventually dismissed for seven runs off 14 balls by left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage in the fourth over. The former England skipper mistimed a reverse-hit as Wellalage trapped him in front of the stumps.
Poor run
Third single-digit score in five games
Buttler, who is among the most dangerous T20 batters going around, has been woefully out of touch in this tourney. He started the campaign with scores of 26 and 21 against Nepal and, West Indies, respectively. The dasher was then dismissed for 3 against both Scotland and Italy. Having managed just seven games against the Lankans, Buttler bagged his third single-digit score on the bounce.
Stats
Here are his T20I stats
Earlier in the ongoing tourney, Buttler became just the 4th batter to complete 4,000 runs in T20 internationals. Despite his recent struggles, Buttler has raced to 4,010 T20I runs across 152 matches with an average of 34.27 and a strike rate worth 147.97. He has scored 28 half-centuries and a century with a highest score of 101. 1,073 of his runs have come in T20 WCs at 37 (100: 1, 50s: 5).