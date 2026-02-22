Jos Buttler continues to falter in 2026 T20 WC: Details 

England 's Super Eight campaign in the ongoing 2026 ICC T20 World Cup faced an early setback in Pallekele, with the team reeling at 37/2 after the powerplay against Sri Lanka. The loss of wickets came as Jos Buttler continued his struggle for fluency, scoring a mere seven runs before being dismissed. Buttler has had a terrible run in the ongoing tourney. Here we decode his struggles.

Top-order collapse Buttler departs cheaply yet again England's top order has been in disarray, with Jos Buttler and Jacob Bethell both falling within the first six overs. Buttler struggled to get going against the new ball as the track assisted the bowlers. He was eventually dismissed for seven runs off 14 balls by left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage in the fourth over. The former England skipper mistimed a reverse-hit as Wellalage trapped him in front of the stumps.

Poor run Third single-digit score in five games Buttler, who is among the most dangerous T20 batters going around, has been woefully out of touch in this tourney. He started the campaign with scores of 26 and 21 against Nepal and, West Indies, respectively. The dasher was then dismissed for 3 against both Scotland and Italy. Having managed just seven games against the Lankans, Buttler bagged his third single-digit score on the bounce.

Advertisement