T20 WC: Lungi Ngidi becomes SA's joint-highest wicket-taker in T20Is

South Africa's pace attack, led by Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi , wreaked havoc on the West Indies in their Super Eights clash at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The duo struck twice each in the powerplay as WI lost five wickets in the phase. Ngidi went on to take a three-fer as Rabada and Corbin Bosch claimed two wickets apiece in the innings. With his final wicket, Ngidi became SA's joint-highest wicket-taker in T20Is.

Collapse WI recover from early blows with Shepherd-Holder stand The West Indies's batting order crumbled under the pressure of South Africa's aggressive bowling. Both Rabada and Ngidi claimed two wickets in the third and fourth over, respectively. After trapping Brandon King and Roston Chase, Ngidi got the better of Rovman Powell. This sensational show from the SA pacers had reduced WI to 83/7. However, a historic 89-run stand between Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd took the total to 176/8.

Ngidi 11 wickets in 2026 T20 WC for Ngidi Ngidi finished with 3/30 from four overs. This spell took his 2026 T20 WC tally to 11 wickets from five games at an economy of 6.80 (4W: 1). According to ESPNcricinfo, Ngidi has raced to 89 wickets from 62 T20Is at an average of 20.39 (ER: 8.62). He is now South Africa's joint-highest wicket-taker in T20Is, alongside spinner Tabraiz Shamsi. 18 of his scalps have come in 9 T20 WC games (ER: 7.63).

Tally Two wickets each for Rabada, Bosch Rabada finished his spell with 2/22 from four overs, taking his 2026 T20 WC tally to four wickets from six games (ER: 7.98). He now owns 83 wickets from 79 T20Is at 28.86. Bosch finished his four-over spell with 4/31. The pace-bowling all-rounder now has nine wickets from five matches in this competition (ER: 6.10). In T20Is, he now boasts 31 wickets from 20 outings (ER: 7.49).

