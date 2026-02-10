T20 WC: Bas de Leede shines as Netherlands beat Namibia

The Netherlands defeated Namibia by seven wickets in Match 10 of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The Dutch team, led by captain Scott Edwards, chased down the 157-run target with ease at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Bas de Leede was the star of the match, scoring an unbeaten 72 off just 48 balls and picking up two wickets for 20 runs in his three overs. Here are the key stats.

1st innings Namibia posted a decent score Namibia posted a decent 156/8 while batting first. Jan Frylinck (30 off 26) and Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (42 off 38) added 50 runs for the second wicket, taking the score to 60/1. However, the team lost momentum in the middle overs as JJ Smit (22 off 15) and skipper Gerhard Erasmus (18 off 9) were the only other batters to enter double digits. Logan van Beek and de Leed trapped two batters each.

Batting performance De Leede leads from the front Despite losing Max O'Dowd (7) early, the Netherlands never looked in trouble. Opener Michael Levitt (28 off 15) gave a brisk start, but it was the 70-run partnership between de Leede and Colin Ackermann (32 off 28) that really sealed the game for the Netherlands. De Leede finished unbeaten on 72, fittingly striking the winning runs with a couple of overs to spare. Skipper Scott Edwards (18* off 9) also played a vital cameo toward the end.

Information Most wins for Associate teams in Men's T20 WC As per Cricbuzz, Netherlands have now raced to 11 wins in T20 World Cups - the most for an Associate team. No other side has even 10 wins in this regard as Scotland hold the second place with eight victories.

Player of the match de Leede named 'Player of the Match' de Leede De Leede was awarded the 'Player of the Match' for his outstanding all-round performance. He smashed five fours and four sixes en route to his 48-ball 72*. This knock took his T20I tally to 825 runs from 47 matches at 27.50 (SR: 104.96). This was his fifth fifty. 222 of his runs have come in 17 T20 WC games at 20.18. This was his maiden fifty in the tourney.

Information 41 wickets with the ball De Leede's 2/20 from three overs took him to 41 T20I wickets at 19.26. His economy is a decent 7.95. He owns 18 wickets in T20 WCs at 18.66. Logan van Beek, who also claimed two wickets (2/13 from 3 overs), has raced to 39 T20I scalps at 19.41.

Information Key numbers for Ackermann Ackermann's 28-ball 32 saw him hit a solitary maximum. He has now completed 567 T20I runs at 24.65. Levitt smoked three sixes and a four for his 28 off 15 balls. This knock took him to 918 T20I runs at 35.30.