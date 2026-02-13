T20 World Cup: SA and NZ meet in top-of-table clash

New Zealand will take on South Africa in a marquee Group D clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 14, 2026. Both teams have explosive batting line-ups and balanced bowling attacks, making it one of the most anticipated fixtures of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup . Notably, both teams secured wins in their respective first two matches. Here we present the match preview.

Team performance Performance of both teams in the tourney Team South Africa is currently second in the Group D points table with two wins. In their last match against Afghanistan, South Africa posted a competitive total of 187/6 but had to settle for a historic double Super-Over victory. New Zealand are currently leading the Group D points table with two wins. Tim Seifert has been their star batter. In their last match against UAE, NZ chased down a 173-run target in just 16 overs.

Details Pitch report and other details The match between South Africa and Afghanistan will get underway at 7:00pm IST. The game can be watched live on JioStar Network channels or streamed online via the JioHotstar app and website. The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium has aided the batters in the ongoing tourney, with SA posting 185-plus scores in the first two matches here. Spinners can get some assistance in the middle overs.

Information Here's the head-to-head record In terms of the head-to-head record, South Africa and New Zealand have met 18 times in T20Is. As per ESPNcricinfo, South Africa hold an 11-7 advantage. The Proteas have won each of their past four T20 WC games against the Kiwis.

XIs Here are the probable XIs SA predicted XI: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi. NZ predicted XI: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy.