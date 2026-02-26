TNCA uses MLB method to combat dew in India-Zimbabwe match

Ahead of the crucial 2026 ICC T20 World Cup Super 8 clash between India and Zimbabwe , the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) has taken special measures to combat dew at Chepauk. According to the Indian Express, the venue has been treated with 'Dew Cure,' a US-imported chemical commonly used in Major League Baseball stadiums. The move comes as Chennai's soaring temperatures this week could make dew a potential factor during the match.

Chemical details What is 'Dew cure?' The TNCA first imported 'Dew Cure' after relaying the outfield for the T20 World Cup 2026. The chemical was then mixed with water and sprayed on the outfield over two days, in preparation for the high-stakes match. It is said to absorb moisture from grass leaves, drying them up once they get wet. The same procedure will be repeated on Thursday afternoon to ensure no moisture-related issues during the game.

Strategy Indian team satisfied with dew-free conditions The Indian team trained at Chepauk on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the management reportedly satisfied with dew-free conditions. The BCCI is also likely to use this method for the semifinals and final of the tournament, although no official confirmation has been given yet. Given dew's impact on T20 results in recent years, it could also be implemented across IPL 2026 venues.

Stakes Crucial game for India India have been drawn in the Super 8 Group 1 along with South Africa, West Indies, and Zimbabwe. As the Proteas heavily defeated India by 76 runs, Suryakumar Yadav's men must win both their remaining Super 8 matches. If India lose even one their remaining matches, they will stare at elimination. They need to beat both WI and Zimbabwe by big margins and hope for South Africa to stay unbeaten to give themselves the best chance.

