T20 World Cup: Oman's Shakeel Ahmed claims three-fer vs Ireland

Opting to bowl first, Oman employed a spin-heavy strategy in the powerplay overs. The tactic worked wonders as left-arm spinner Ahmed wreaked havoc on Ireland's top order with a three-wicket haul in his three-over spell. He dismissed Tim Tector (5), Ross Adair (14), and Harry Tector (14) to reduce Ireland to 47/3 within the powerplay. However, knocks from Lucker, Gareth Delany (56 off 30) and George Dockrell (35* off 9) powered Ireland to the second-highest T20 WC total .

Stats

A look at Ahmed's stats

Ahmed was the pick of the Oman bowlers - claiming 3/33 in his four overs. This spell took him to 37 wickets from 46 T20Is at an average of 27.94. His tally includes an economy of 6.67. Notably, he went wicket-less in each of his previous four T20 WC outings. Meanwhile, Shah Faisal (1/32 from 2 overs) and Aamir Kaleem (1/29 from 4 overs) were Oman's other wicket-takers in the match.