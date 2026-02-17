Phillips, Ravindra record NZ's second-highest partnership in T20 World Cups 

New Zealand secured a spot in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup Super 8 after defeating Canada by eight wickets. Chasing a target of 174 runs, New Zealand were home in the 16th over. Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Phillips steadied the ship after NZ lost two quick wickets. They shared an unbeaten 146-run stand, now the second-highest for NZ in T20 World Cups.

Start NZ stumble despite solid start Finn Allen's blitz took NZ off to a flier. They reached 30 within three overs, but Saad Bin Zafar dismissed a struggling Tim Seifert (6 off 10 balls). In the next over, Dilon Heyliger dismissed the dangerous Allen (21 off 8 balls), leaving the Black Caps at 30/2. However, Canada skipper Dilpreet Bajwa introduced himself against the run of play, allowing NZ a comeback.

Finish A one-sided affair Ravindra and Phillips lifted NZ from a spot of bother thereafter. While the former rotated the strike, Phillips launched his counter-attack. The duo propelled the Kiwis to 106/2 in just 10 overs. In the next over, Phillips raced to a 22-ball half-century. Ravindra also completed a defiant half-century, getting the Black Caps home by 15.1 overs. He slammed an unbeaten 59 off 39 balls (4 fours and 3 sixes). Phillips finished with a 36-ball 76* (4 fours and 6 sixes).

Partnership Record partnership for NZ Phillips and Ravindra added 146 runs (72 balls) for the third wicket, the second-highest partnership for NZ in T20 World Cups. This is only behind the unbeaten 175 between Allen and Seifert, which came earlier in the tournament. Overall, Phillips and Ravindra formed the fourth-highest partnership for the Kiwis in T20I cricket (any wicket).

