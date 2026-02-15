De Kock surpasses Dhoni to attain this T20 WC record

South Africa's Quinton de Kock has surpassed legendary Indian cricketer MS Dhoni to become the wicket-keeper with the most dismissals in ICC T20 World Cup history. De Kock achieved this feat during South Africa's Group A match against New Zealand on Saturday, February 14. He took a catch of Kiwi opener Tim Seifert off Marco Jansen's bowling, taking his tally to 33 dismissals in 30 T20 World Cup matches.

Record details De Kock leaves Dhoni behind Before de Kock's achievement, Dhoni held the record with 32 dismissals in 33 T20 World Cup matches from 2007 to 2016, as per ESPNcricinfo. De Kock's tally at the event includes 26 catches as a wicketkeeper and seven stumpings. No other keeper has even 30 dismissals in this regard. Having scored 757 runs at 26.10, de Kock is also South Africa's leading run-getter at the event (50s: 5).

Information Only keeper with over 100 dismissals in T20Is De Kock is the only wicket-keeper in the world to account for over 100 dismissals in T20Is. Across 105 games, he has raced to 111 dismissals (92 catches, 19 stumpings). England's Jos Buttler (93) and Dhoni (91) trail him on this list.

