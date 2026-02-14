LOADING...
Quinton de Kock surpasses 3,000 runs in T20Is: Key stats
De Kock and Markram added 62 runs (Image Source: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

By Rajdeep Saha
Feb 14, 2026
10:48 pm
South Africa's Quinton de Kock has attained a mega milestone in T20Is. The veteran southpaw surpassed 3,000 runs. He got to the landmark with his 2nd run against New Zealand in Match 24 of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup on Saturday. Chasing a target of 176, de Kock scored a 14-ball 20. However, South Africa completed a fine 7-wicket win.

20 runs from de Kock's blade

De Kock scored 20 runs off 14 balls as mentioned. He hit three fours and a six. He was part of a 62-run opening stand alongside Aiden Markram. Lockie Ferguson castled de Kock in the 5th over.

De Kock's T20I stats

De Kock now owns 3,018 runs from 105 T20I matches at 31.76. His strike rate is 142.42. He owns 19 fifties and 2 tons. De Kock is now the 13th batter in T20Is to surpass 3,000 runs. He is also the 1st SA batter to do so. The southpaw has amassed 757 runs from 30 T20 World Cup games at 26.10.

