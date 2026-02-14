Quinton de Kock surpasses 3,000 runs in T20Is: Key stats

De Kock scored 20 runs off 14 balls as mentioned. He hit three fours and a six. He was part of a 62-run opening stand alongside Aiden Markram. Lockie Ferguson castled de Kock in the 5th over.

Runs

De Kock's T20I stats

De Kock now owns 3,018 runs from 105 T20I matches at 31.76. His strike rate is 142.42. He owns 19 fifties and 2 tons. De Kock is now the 13th batter in T20Is to surpass 3,000 runs. He is also the 1st SA batter to do so. The southpaw has amassed 757 runs from 30 T20 World Cup games at 26.10.