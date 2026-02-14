Quinton de Kock surpasses 3,000 runs in T20Is: Key stats
What's the story
South Africa's Quinton de Kock has attained a mega milestone in T20Is. The veteran southpaw surpassed 3,000 runs. He got to the landmark with his 2nd run against New Zealand in Match 24 of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup on Saturday. Chasing a target of 176, de Kock scored a 14-ball 20. However, South Africa completed a fine 7-wicket win.
Information
20 runs from de Kock's blade
De Kock scored 20 runs off 14 balls as mentioned. He hit three fours and a six. He was part of a 62-run opening stand alongside Aiden Markram. Lockie Ferguson castled de Kock in the 5th over.
Runs
De Kock's T20I stats
De Kock now owns 3,018 runs from 105 T20I matches at 31.76. His strike rate is 142.42. He owns 19 fifties and 2 tons. De Kock is now the 13th batter in T20Is to surpass 3,000 runs. He is also the 1st SA batter to do so. The southpaw has amassed 757 runs from 30 T20 World Cup games at 26.10.
Twitter Post
Milestone!
A historic milestone. 🌟— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) February 14, 2026
Quinton de Kock becomes the first South African to reach 3000 T20I runs, cementing this monumental achievement on the global stage. 🏏🔥
From explosive starts to match-winning brilliance, this milestone is a testament to consistency, class, and… pic.twitter.com/16L71xFpCS