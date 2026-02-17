T20 WC: Scotland's Michael Jones hammers 71 versus Nepal 

Scotland posted a competitive total of 170/6 while batting first against Nepal in the T20 World Cup 2026 match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The Scottish side got off to a flying start, with openers George Munsey and Michael Jones putting up an impressive partnership. The latter went on to score a solid 71 before falling. Here we look at his records and stats.

Match details Munsey, Jones add 80 runs for the opening wicket As mentioned, Scotland were off to a perfect start thanks to Munsey and Jones. The duo added 80 runs before Munsey departed for 27 off 29 balls. Jones further added 52 runs with Brandon McMullen (25 off 19) before the team suffered a collapse. After the well-set opener's departure, Scotland lost wickets at regular intervals, failing to capitalize on their strong start. They were eventually restricted to a total of 170/7.

Stats Second T20I fifty for Jones Jones scored a brilliant 71 off just 45 deliveries, hitting eight fours and three sixes in an entertaining knock. This was his second T20I fifty, which took his tally to 366 runs from 15 matches at 26.14 (SR: 138.63). His previous scores in the ongoing tourney read 33, 37, and 1. Overall, in the 20-over format, the opener has completed 1,452 from 73 matches at 24.61 (50s: 4).

