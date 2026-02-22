T20 World Cup: Romario Shepherd available for West Indies-Zimbabwe clash

West Indies cricket team is likely to welcome back all-rounder Romario Shepherd in their 206 ICC T20 World Cup Super Eight match against Zimbabwe on Monday. The news comes from head coach Daren Sammy, who said "everybody is available for selection." Shepherd, who has been out of action for a week, had a strong training session on Saturday and could add some muscle to the West Indies batting line-up.

Training highlights Impressive training session Despite being on the sidelines for a week, Shepherd impressed everyone with his performance at the Wankhede Stadium nets. With strapping from his knee to calf, he was still able to hit balls over the stadium roof. His teammates welcomed him back with cheers after he hit a shot that cleared the ground - a front-foot swat over long-on.

Team morale Coach Sammy upbeat about team's prospects Sammy expressed his confidence in the team's readiness for the Super Eight stage. He said, "He practiced well yesterday," referring to Shepherd's performance at training. "Bowled quite well, you know, hit the ball very, very cleanly." The coach is pleased to have all players available for selection as they head into this crucial phase of the tournament.

Player update Shepherd's return boosts West Indies Shepherd had a stellar outing against Scotland earlier in the tournament, taking a five-for including a hat-trick. However, he hasn't played since February 11. Despite this, his return to training on Sunday was promising as he bowled off his usual run-up with little to no discomfort. This is a positive sign for West Indies ahead of their match against Zimbabwe.

