T20 World Cup: Pakistan-origin players in England, USA get visas

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that visa arrangements for players and officials of Pakistani origin are well underway. The ICC is working with teams from the United Arab Emirates, the United States of America, Italy, Bangladesh, and Canada to finalize these arrangements. This comes ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in India from February 7.

Progress update Visa clearances for players from England, Netherlands, Canada The ICC has confirmed that visas have already been cleared for players of Pakistani origin in the England and Netherlands squads. The English team includes spinners Adil Rashid and Rehan Ahmed, along with pacer Saqib Mahmood. Meanwhile, the Netherlands team features Zulfiqar Saqib among others. A staff member from Canada, Shah Saleem Zafar, has also received his visa clearance.

Upcoming arrangements Visa appointments scheduled for teams from UAE, USA, Italy Visa appointments have been scheduled for early next week for teams from the United Arab Emirates, the United States of America, Italy, Bangladesh and Canada. This indicates that the process is nearing its final stages. The deadline for issuing visas to participants is January 31. These clearances are seen as a crucial step considering the diverse representation of players of Pakistani descent across different nations.

Communication efforts ICC's coordination with Indian high commissions The ICC has been in constant touch with Indian High Commissions in different countries to ensure smooth processing of visa applications for remaining players and officials. The council has been assured that pending cases will be processed smoothly within the stipulated timelines. With the visa facilitation process going as planned, the ICC is confident that all participating teams will be fully prepared logistically before the tournament begins on February 7.

