T20 World Cup 2026: England's Pakistan-born players face visa delays

England 's preparations for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026 have hit a snag with visa delays for two of their players, Adil Rashid and Rehan Ahmed. The spinners, both of whom have Pakistani roots, are experiencing a delay in the issuance of visas due to bureaucratic processes. This delay means they are unlikely to travel with the rest of their squad this weekend for the upcoming games against Sri Lanka.

Past experiences ECB familiar with Indian government's bureaucratic approach The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is not surprised by these visa delays. They have been dealing with the Indian government's bureaucratic approach for years, especially due to deteriorating diplomatic and political ties with Pakistan. A player missed the first Test of England's series in India two years ago because he had to return to London for the visa application process.

Visa assurance ECB seeks assistance from UK government The ECB has received assurances from the Indian government that it has no objection to Rashid and Ahmed's visa applications. However, the timing remains uncertain. To expedite the process, the ECB has sought help from the UK government. Rashid is currently in South Africa for SA20 T20 competition while Ahmed is in Australia for Big Bash League.

Advertisement

Tournament start England's World Cup campaign and spin options The ECB is confident that the visas will be issued in time for Rashid and Ahmed to participate in the World Cup. England's campaign begins against Nepal in Mumbai on February 8. However, their preparations have been affected as they head into a tournament under pressure after a 4-1 Ashes defeat. Coach Brendon McCullum hopes to reach at least the semi-finals while captain Harry Brook faces scrutiny after being fined £30,000 by ECB for a nightclub incident before an ODI in New Zealand last October.

Advertisement

Team adjustments England's spin options and political complications In the absence of Rashid and Ahmed, England's captain Brook may have to rely on limited spin options. Liam Dawson is the only other specialist spinner in the squad while Will Jacks and Jacob Bethell may have to bowl more than expected if they don't arrive in time for matches. Further complicating matters, England's group game against Bangladesh remains uncertain after their opponents requested ICC shift its matches to a neutral venue due to security concerns amid tensions with India.

Information T20 World Cup: England are in Group C England are pitted in Group C alongside the likes of Bangladesh, Italy, Nepal and West Indies. England open their tournament journey with a match against Nepal on February 8.