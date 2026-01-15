T20 World Cup 2026: England's Pakistan-born players face visa delays
What's the story
England's preparations for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026 have hit a snag with visa delays for two of their players, Adil Rashid and Rehan Ahmed. The spinners, both of whom have Pakistani roots, are experiencing a delay in the issuance of visas due to bureaucratic processes. This delay means they are unlikely to travel with the rest of their squad this weekend for the upcoming games against Sri Lanka.
Past experiences
ECB familiar with Indian government's bureaucratic approach
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is not surprised by these visa delays. They have been dealing with the Indian government's bureaucratic approach for years, especially due to deteriorating diplomatic and political ties with Pakistan. A player missed the first Test of England's series in India two years ago because he had to return to London for the visa application process.
Visa assurance
ECB seeks assistance from UK government
The ECB has received assurances from the Indian government that it has no objection to Rashid and Ahmed's visa applications. However, the timing remains uncertain. To expedite the process, the ECB has sought help from the UK government. Rashid is currently in South Africa for SA20 T20 competition while Ahmed is in Australia for Big Bash League.
Tournament start
England's World Cup campaign and spin options
The ECB is confident that the visas will be issued in time for Rashid and Ahmed to participate in the World Cup. England's campaign begins against Nepal in Mumbai on February 8. However, their preparations have been affected as they head into a tournament under pressure after a 4-1 Ashes defeat. Coach Brendon McCullum hopes to reach at least the semi-finals while captain Harry Brook faces scrutiny after being fined £30,000 by ECB for a nightclub incident before an ODI in New Zealand last October.
Team adjustments
England's spin options and political complications
In the absence of Rashid and Ahmed, England's captain Brook may have to rely on limited spin options. Liam Dawson is the only other specialist spinner in the squad while Will Jacks and Jacob Bethell may have to bowl more than expected if they don't arrive in time for matches. Further complicating matters, England's group game against Bangladesh remains uncertain after their opponents requested ICC shift its matches to a neutral venue due to security concerns amid tensions with India.
Information
T20 World Cup: England are in Group C
England are pitted in Group C alongside the likes of Bangladesh, Italy, Nepal and West Indies. England open their tournament journey with a match against Nepal on February 8.
Do you know?
England to face Sri Lanka in white-ball series
England will face hosts Sri Lanka in a white-ball series, comprising ODIs and T20Is. Sri Lanka and England face each other in a three-match ODI series, starting January 22. Thereafter, the two will play against each other in a three-match T20I series.