T20 WC: What happens if India-England semi-final gets washed out? 

India and England are set to clash in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2026 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian team secured their place in the semifinals after a stellar win over West Indies, despite an initial setback against South Africa during their Super 8 campaign. Meanwhile, South Africa will take on New Zealand at Eden Gardens in Kolkata in another semifinal match, on Wednesday.

Contingency plan Reserve day added for India-England semifinal The International Cricket Council (ICC) has set a reserve day for the India-England semifinal clash. If the match is delayed, officials will have an additional 90 minutes on Thursday and 120 minutes on Friday to ensure at least a five-over game takes place. This contingency plan is in place to avoid any disruption due to unforeseen weather conditions during this crucial encounter.

Outcome scenarios What if the match gets abandoned? If the India-England semifinal match is abandoned, the result will be determined by the Super 8 points table. In such a case, England would advance to the final as they topped their Super 8 group with three wins while India finished second with two wins. If both semifinals are abandoned, South Africa and England will progress to the T20 World Cup final.

