T20 World Cup 2026: Zimbabwe elect to field against India

India and Zimbabwe are set to clash in a high-stakes ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. After suffering a heavy defeat against South Africa, India will be looking to bounce back. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe are coming off a 107-run defeat to the West Indies. Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza has won the toss and elected to field.

India XI India include Samson, Axar India have made two changes, including Axar Patel for Washington Sundar and Sanju Samson for Rinku Singh. Samson has returned to the XI to counter the off-spin threat and break the left-handed top order. Playing XI: Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Information Zimbabwe's Playing XI Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Tadiwanashe Marumani (wicket-keeper), Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza (captain), Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Blessing Muzarabani, and Richard Ngarava.

Advertisement

Details Pitch report and other details The Chennai pitch has been favoring batters, with scores of 170-180 easily achievable. Spinners can influence the game with tight lines. Notably, the track is known to assist spinners and slower bowlers, especially in the second innings. The match, which will get underway at 7:00pm IST, will be broadcast on JioStar Network Channels and live-streamed on JioHotstar (App & Website).

Advertisement

Record A look at head-to-head record According to ESPNcricinfo, India and Zimbabwe have clashed 13 times in T20Is, with the former winning 10 matches. The remaining three games landed in Zimbabwe's favor. In their last T20I clash, a second-string Indian side thrashed hosts Zimbabwe 4-1 in 2024. The two sides have previously met in a T20 WC game before, in 2022. India won that clash comfortably.