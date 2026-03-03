T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals: Who are the match officials?

Umpiring team

First semifinal: South Africa vs New Zealand

Richard Illingworth and Alex Wharf have been appointed as on-field umpires for this high-stakes SA-NZ clash. Nitin Menon and Rod Tucker will serve as the third and fourth umpires, respectively. The match referee will be Javagal Srinath. Notably, Illingworth was also the on-field umpire during South Africa's T20 World Cup semifinal against Afghanistan two years ago. Meanwhile, Wharf officiated New Zealand's victory over the same team in this tournament's group stage.