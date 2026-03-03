T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals: Who are the match officials?
What's the story
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the match officials for the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup semifinals. The first semifinal will be played between South Africa and New Zealand at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 4. India and England will clash in the second semifinal a day later at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Here are further details.
Umpiring team
First semifinal: South Africa vs New Zealand
Richard Illingworth and Alex Wharf have been appointed as on-field umpires for this high-stakes SA-NZ clash. Nitin Menon and Rod Tucker will serve as the third and fourth umpires, respectively. The match referee will be Javagal Srinath. Notably, Illingworth was also the on-field umpire during South Africa's T20 World Cup semifinal against Afghanistan two years ago. Meanwhile, Wharf officiated New Zealand's victory over the same team in this tournament's group stage.
Match details
Second semifinal: India vs England
The second semifinal will see defending champions India take on England at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 5. Chris Gaffaney and Allahuddien Paleker have been appointed as on-field umpires for this match. Adrian Holdstock and Paul Reiffel will serve as the third and fourth umpires, respectively. The match referee for this clash will be Andy Pycroft.