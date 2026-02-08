T20 World Cup 2026: SL begin campaign by beating Ireland

Co-hosts Sri Lanka kicked off their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a win over Ireland at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. The Lankans made use of the slow surface and successfully defended 163. Spinners Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga shared six wickets in their win. The co-hosts were earlier bolstered by a fifty from Kusal Mendis and Kamindu Mendis's blistering knock.

Start SL falter in middle overs SL, who were invited to bat, saw a 28-run opening stand between Kamil Mishara and Pathum Nissanka. Mendis came in after Mark Adair dismissed Mishara in the fourth over. Although Mendis and Nissanka added 34 runs, SL were down to 86/4 in the 14th over. The Irish spinners kept SL at bay, with the co-hosts finding no boundaries in Overs 7-15.

Finish Kamindu, Kusal bolster SL SL, who were staring at an early collapse, found support from Kamindu Mendis. His 19-ball 44, studded with 4 fours and 2 sixes, powered the Lankans past 150. While Kamindu departed before reaching his half-century, Kusal held one end. The latter brought up his 39-ball half-century in the final over. Kusal returned unbeaten on 56 (33), taking the Lankans to 163/6.

Career Third half-century in T20 World Cup According to ESPNcricinfo, Mendis raced to his 18th half-century in T20I cricket. It was his third in the T20 World Cup. In 101 T20Is, Mendis now has 2,81 runs at an average of 26.11. His strike rate in the format reads 131.06. The Lankan batter has racked up 354 runs from 12 T20 World Cup matches at a strike rate of 133.08.

Numbers Bizarre over from Barry McCarthy; Shanaka's duck The 19th over bowled by Barry McCarthy had 11 deliveries, the joint-most in an over in T20 World Cup history, according to Cricbuzz. The over saw several wides. However, he also dismissed Kamindu and Dasun Shanaka on successive balls. According to Cricbuzz, Shanaka now has the most ducks in T20I cricket (16). He surpassed Rwanda's Zappy Bimenyimana (15).

Chase How the chase panned out Despite a steady start, Ireland lost Paul Stirling early on. However, they recovered well and collected 45 runs in the Powerplay. Although boundaries were scarce, a 49-run stand between Harry Tector and Lorcan Tucker took Ireland to 105/2. However, the likes of Dunith Wellalage, Hasaranga, and Theekshana brought SL back into the hunt. Ireland lost quick wickets while trying to swing aggressively.

Wickets Ireland suffer lower-order collapse In the 15th over, Wellalage broke the momentum by dismissing Tucker. Hasaranga, who returned from an injury time-out, then struck to remove Tector. Theekshana, who earlier knocked over Stirling, dismissed Benjamin Calitz and Gareth Delany in his final over. Similarly, Hasaranga dismissed Curtis Campher, bringing Ireland down to 126/7. Perishing to spinners and later Matheesha Pathirana, Ireland were bowled out for 143.

Milestone Hasaranga becomes SL's highest wicket-taker in T20 WC Hasaranga, who finished with 3/25, now has the most wickets for Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup history. Overall, he surpassed Lasith Malinga (38), Afghanistan's Rashid Khan (38), and Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (39). Only Shakib (50) is ahead of Hasaranga. Across 20 T20 World Cup matches, the Lankan spinner owns 40 wickets at an incredible average of 11.47. His economy rate reads 6.01.