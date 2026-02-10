T20 World Cup: UAE's Waseem, Sharafu shine against New Zealand

Match 11 of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup saw the United Arab Emirates (UAE) score 173/6 against New Zealand at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. Half-centuries from skipper Muhammad Waseem and Alishan Sharafu powered the UAE to their highest total in T20 World Cup history. Notably, Waseem became the first UAE player to score multiple half-centuries in the tournament.

Innings Waseem, Sharafu bolster UAE Electing to bat, the UAE lost opener Aryansh Sharma (8) early on. However, Waseem and Sharafu added 107 runs off just 77 balls to put the side in the driver's seat. In the 15th over, NZ skipper Mitchell Santner dismissed Sharafu for 55 off 47 balls (5 fours and 2 sixes). Waseem, who returned unbeaten, scored a 45-ball 66 (4 fours and 3 sixes).

Milestone Second fifty of T20 World Cup According to ESPNcricinfo, Waseem became the first UAE batter with multiple 50-plus scores in the T20 World Cup. He also smashed 50 against Namibia in Geelong in 2022. Across four T20 World Cup matches, the UAE skipper has raced to 159 runs at an average of 53. His tally includes a strike rate of 116.05. Meanwhile, it was Sharafu's maiden T20 World Cup fifty.

Runs Two highest run-getters for UAE Waseem, the UAE's highest run-getter, raced past 3,300 runs in T20I cricket. Across 94 matches, he has racked up 3,302 runs at an average of 37.52. His strike rate in the format reads 150.70. Waseem has hammered 3 tons and 26 half-centuries in the format. Sharafu, who slammed his 14th half-century, is just behind Waseem in terms of T20I runs (1,726) for the UAE.

Information UAE's highest total in T20 World Cup As mentioned, the UAE registered their highest total in T20 World Cup history. According to Cricbuzz, this was also the highest total for an Associate team against NZ in T20Is, surpassing Scotland's 157/8 in Edinburgh in 2022.