T20 World Cup 2026: Zimbabwe begin with win over Oman

Zimbabwe kicked off their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a win over Oman at Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo. The Sikandar Raza-led side successfully chased down 104 to win the Group B encounter. Brian Bennett and Brendan Taylor led the charge after Zimbabwe lost two quick wickets. Earlier, the likes of Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, and Brad Evans took three wickets each.

Collapse Oman suffer top-order collapse Being invited to bat, Oman lost four wickets in the first four overs only. Muzarabani sent three batters back, while Ngarava dismissed Hammad Mirza. Skipper Raza introduced himself after the Powerplay and immediately dismissed Wasim Ali. Oman, who slumped to 27/5, then rode on a defiant 42-run stand between Vinayak Shukla and Sufyan Mehmood. However, Ngarava broke the stand by dismissing Shukla (28).

Finish Oman perish for 103 Ngarava took another quick wicket in the form of Jiten Ramanandi, while Brad Evans dismissed the set Sufyan Mehmood (25). Down to 76/8, Oman's innings was stretched by Nadeem Khan, who scored an 18-ball 20. He was Zimbabwe's final victim as Evans dismissed him. Although it was Evans's scalp, Bennett took an outstanding diving catch in the outfield.

Wickets Three wickets each for the trio Muzarabani, who shone in the Powerplay, was the pick of Zimbabwe's bowlers. He finished with 3/16 (4). Ngarava and Evans also made a mark with figures of 3/17 and 3/18, respectively. Ngarava, Zimbabwe's highest wicket-taker, has raced to 111 scalps from 91 T20Is at 20.96. Raza has 103 scalps at 22.87, while Muzarabani is closing in on 100 wickets (96 wickets at 21.78).

Information Notable records for Zimbabwe According to Cricbuzz, 103 is the lowest total against Zimbabwe in a T20 World Cup match. This was the first instance of Zimbabwe pacers taking nine wickets in a T20I.