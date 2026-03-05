Batters with T20 World Cup tons against South Africa

New Zealand opener Finn Allen entered the record books with a blistering century against South Africa in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup semi-final at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. Allen hammered a 33-ball 100*, helping the Kiwis chase down 170 in just 12.5 overs. Notably, the Kiwi opener became the third player to score a century against South Africa in T20 World Cups.

#1 Chris Gayle: 117 in 2007, Johannesburg West Indies legend Chris Gayle became the first-ever T20 World Cup centurion. He reached three figures in the first match of the inaugural edition (2007). His 117 (57) helped the Windies rack up 205/6 in 20 overs against South Africa in Johannesburg. His knock had 7 fours and 10 sixes. However, the Proteas chased down the total with Herschelle Gibbs's 90*(55).

#2 Suresh Raina: 101 in 2010, Gros Islet In 2010, India's Suresh Raina became the second player to score a T20 World Cup century. The former left-handed batter hammered 101 off 60 balls, helping India beat South Africa in Gros Islet. The Men in Blue racked up 186/5 and later won by 14 runs. Notably, Raina remains the only Indian with a century in the tournament to date.

